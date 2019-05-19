Phase 7 Lok Sabha elections 2019: Voting for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 began on Sunday, May 19, across 59 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over seven states. Chandigarh will also vote in the seventh phase. An estimated 10 crore voters will decide the fate of 912 candidates, including political bigwigs Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, BJP lawmaker Kirron Kher, Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal and BJP nominee Sunny Deol.
Voting will take place in 13 seats in Punjab, 9 seats in West Bengal, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 8 seats each in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh and 3 seats in Jharkhand.
The general election is taking place in seven phases. The polling dates for national election 2019 are April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Results for the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be declared on May 23.
Live Updates
Nitish Kumar casts his vote in Patna
Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar has reached the polling booth to cast his vote in Patna.
Polling begins in Bengal phase 7 Lok Sabha polls
Voting began at 7 am on Sunday, May 19, in nine parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha 2019 elections.
An electorate of around 1,49,10,643 is authorised to decide the fate of 111 candidates in 17,058 polling booths covering Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata South and Kolkata North constituencies.
There are 94 male candidates and 17 are females.
Polling is scheduled to continue till 6 pm.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath casts vote
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exercises his franchise at polling booth No. 246 in Gorakhpur.