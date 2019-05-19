Live

Phase 7 Lok Sabha elections 2019: Voting for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 began on Sunday, May 19, across 59 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over seven states. Chandigarh will also vote in the seventh phase. An estimated 10 crore voters will decide the fate of 912 candidates, including political bigwigs Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, BJP lawmaker Kirron Kher, Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal and BJP nominee Sunny Deol.

Voting will take place in 13 seats in Punjab, 9 seats in West Bengal, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 8 seats each in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh and 3 seats in Jharkhand.

The general election is taking place in seven phases. The polling dates for national election 2019 are April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Results for the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be declared on May 23.

Live Updates