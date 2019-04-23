Voting for third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 will take place on Tuesday, April 23. 13 states and two Union Territories will vote today for 117 Lok Sabha constituencies. Polling for Phase 3 Lok Sabha Elections will be held in - Assam (4 parliamentary constituencies), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Gujarat (26), Goa (2), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Karnataka (14), Kerala (20), Maharashtra (14), Odisha (6), UP (10), West Bengal (5), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1) and Daman and Diu (1). Polling for Tripura East seat was scheduled to be held in the second phase but was postponed due to law and order situation in the state and will be held on Tuesday.

Polling for Phase 3 elections will begin from 7 am and continue till 6 pm, except in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha, where voting will end early. Over 1,600 candidates are in fray in 117 constituencies for the third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019. Phase 3 will be the biggest phase in terms of seats in the seven-phase Lok Sabha Elections 2019 to choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The polling dates for general election 2019 are: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Elections 2019 result will be declared on May 23.