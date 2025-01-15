Lohri was celebrated on January 13, 2025, across India. Lohri is a harvest festival celebrated with great pomp and fervour. It is a Punjabi festival that also symbolizes agricultural prosperity. The festival marks the end of winter as the days start to become longer than the nights.

On this day, people gather around a large, crackling bonfire, singing and dancing while throwing groundnuts and popcorn into the flames as offerings.

Let's take a look at how celebs celebrated the festival of harvest

Television industry's power couple Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula welcome their first child, a baby girl

Since the birth of their daughter, Prince and Yuvika have refrained from appearing together publicly. They have also avoided posing with their daughter as a family, often sharing individual pictures with their little one separately.

Speculations about their relationship began when Yuvika, in her daily vlog, did not mention Prince, nor did he mention her. The couple was notably absent from each other's public appearances, fueling rumours of a separation. The speculation grew stronger when Yuvika was missing from Prince's birthday celebration. Following this, both Prince and Yuvika seemed to take indirect jibes at each other on social media.

Prince shared a cryptic post on social media, writing: "Kuch log vlogs mein jhooth bol ke, sache ban jate hai. Or kuch log chup rahe kar galat sabit ho jate. Is zamane mein rishte se jada vlogs important hai." ("Some people lie in their vlogs and appear truthful, while others stay silent and are proven wrong. In today's times, vlogs seem more important than relationships.")

Yuvika-Prince celebrate their first Lohri as parents

However, Yuvika did not react to the ongoing separation rumours. On Tuesday, Prince shared a series of sweet photos from their Lohri celebration, seemingly putting the rumours to rest.

For the occasion of Lohri, Prince wore a white kurta and held his daughter in his arms, while Yuvika donned a traditional outfit and smiled at her family. In the caption, Prince wrote:

"Humari first Lohri ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ family."

("Our first Lohri ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ family.")

The couple chose to hide their daughter's face with a heart emoji in the photos.

Parineeti Chopra, Nimrat Kaur, Geeta Basra: Other Celebrity Lohri Celebrations

Other celebrities also took to social media to share glimpses of their Lohri celebrations. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared festive pictures online.

Nimrat Kaur celebrated Lohri in Bikaner, Rajasthan, alongside Kabir Bedi, Mukesh Rishi, Raima Sen, Sandeepa Dhar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Ashish Verma. Nimrat shared a series of photos and videos on her social media. In one of the clips, she is seen dancing to the Lohri song "Sundar Mundriye." Since no one seemed to know the lyrics, they humorously sang "something-something-something hoye" instead.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared an Instagram picture from their wholesome Lohri celebration. The couple twinned in black festive outfits. Parineeti took to social media and wrote:"Saareyan nu Lohri di lakh-lakh vadhaiyaan! #lohri"