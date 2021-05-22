Two cremation grounds of Purmandal, popularly known as 'Chhota Kashi' of North India, are over-burdened these days because relatives across Jammu are now cremating bodies of their loved ones at the 'sacred place' to avoid the ritual of immersing ashes in the river Ganga at Haridwar.

As per local belief, bodies cremated at Purmanda would automatically attain 'Moksha' and there is no need to collect and immerse ashes of such souls in other rivers.

With an unprecedented spike in COVID deaths in Jammu district, all lockers in crematoriums are full because people have kept ashes of their deceased family members in these lockers so as to immerse at same at Haridwar, after easing of Corona restrictions, for the final 'salvation'.

One activist of Sewa Samittee, an NGO managing functioning of Jammu's oldest Jogi Gate Cremation Ground, said with the hope to visit Haridwar for final rituals, people have stored the ashes in lockers of different cremation grounds. Since all these lockups are full so people have now started cremation at Purmandal so as to avoid a visit to Haridwar.

Visiting Haridwar not possible amid pandemic

Taking ashes to Haridwar is not possible at this time due to the spread of Covid pandemic and lockdown. Many people who died due to different ailments during the lockdown were cremated at Purmandal in Samba district, instead of their native places.

The bereaved families were forced to take this step to avoid the centuries-old ritual of immersion of ashes at Haridwar as the river Devika at Purmandal is considered sacred as the holy Ganga.

Importance of Purmandal



The sacred river Devika runs down from Purmandal to Uttarvehni through village Mandal. Uttarvehni in local dialect means flowing towards the north. It is one of the rare places where a river flows from south to north.

Earlier only inhabitants of Samba district used to cremate bodies at Purmandal but after the pandemic, the residents of adjoining districts like Jammu and Kathua have also started cremation at the same place as there is no need of taking ashes to Haridwar after cremating bodies at Purmandal. As per Hindu belief, 'Moksha' is a must for death and it is impossible unless the ashes are immersed in water with all rituals.

Chhota Kashi-Purmandal is a village located on the bank of the Devika River in Samba district. The village and its temples are pilgrimage sites for Hindus, who believe bathing in the river cleanses the soul.

Being the place of final salvation -- the great cremation ground or Mahashmshana is developed at village Purmandal. Local people not only immerse the ashes of the deceased here but also bring dead bodies of their loved ones for cremation from distant places.