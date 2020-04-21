Since the Prime Minister's announcement of the national lockdown, the whole of the country is under strict travel restrictions and surveillance is enforced by the police force to ensure that no human remains on the streets except under unavoidable situations.

Amid the lockdown, Jamlo Makdami, a 12-year-old died while making a 150-km trip on foot. She travelled from a village in Telangana to her native in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.

Makdami and a group of people, who work in chilli fields in Kannaiguda village in Telangana, started walking on April 15 and she died near Bhandarpal village in Bijapur on the morning of April 18. Her samples have tested negative for coronavirus and she may have died due to electrolyte imbalance, a health official informed.

The girl died of electrolyte imbalance?

"The distance between the place in Telangana where she worked and Bijapur is 150 kilometres and she died some 50 kilometres away from her native village here. She had a meal on Saturday morning but then complained of stomach ache and uneasiness and died around 10 am," said Bijapur Chief Medical and Health Officer BR Pujari.

"Her samples were sent for coronavirus testing on Saturday and the report returned negative on Sunday evening. Prima facie, it seems she died of electrolyte imbalance," he added. He said those who were walking along have informed that the girl did not eat well which may have caused muscle fatigue, adding that the viscera had been preserved for further medical investigation. The state government later in the evening announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the kin of the girl.

Rs 1 lakh aid for the girl's family

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the family of a 12-year-old girl who died in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur after walking about a hundred kilometres over three days through dense forests to reach her village during the nationwide lockdown.

Other incidents during lockdown

Amid these travel restrictions, in a heart-breaking instance reported a 26-year-old daily wager walked over 135 km without food from Nagpur in Maharashtra. He walked all this way hunger-stricken to reach his home in Chandrapur.

To his luck, police patrolling team spotted an exhausted Shelke at Shivaji square in Sindewahi tehsil, located around 135 km from Nagpur. The police initially took him for violating the lockdown rules but soon found the unfortunate condition.