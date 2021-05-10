Karnataka entered a two-week lockdown from Monday after the partial lockdown for a similar period failed to make any difference in the COVID spread. The state CM BS Yediyurappa announced strict curbs on the movement of vehicles except in cases of emergencies. Among other restrictions that mimic a complete lockdown as last year, there have been no instructions on any kind of relief package for daily wagers and the citizens at large. This has drawn strong criticism from the opposition, who now demand aid for the people of Karnataka.

"A complete lockdown without an appropriate compensation for loss of livelihood will however cause an equal if not greater harm to our people. During the past 1 year people across our country have faced huge hardships not just on account of loss of lives but loss of livelihoods and incomes. A large section of our population eat from what they earn on a day-to-day basis, the lockdown will only further aggravate the problems of the poorest of poor," Karnataka AAP said in a letter addressed to the CM.

Provide aid package

International Business Times retrieved a copy of the letter, in which AAP has listed 10 demands to bring ease for the people of Karnataka. They are listed below:

Supply of free cooked meals through Indira canteens and other government aided facilities for all BPL cardholders Home delivery of at least 2 months of free rations which must include Rice, Dhal, Cooking oil, Sugar and other basic necessary provisions to cook daily meals. Issue of compensation of at least Rs.5000/month for daily wage workers, construction workers, street vendors, auto and cab drivers, household help, guest workers, etc. Provide free 200 units of electricity and 20000 litres of water per family for a period of 3 months. Moratorium on interest and loan re-payments for housing as well as trade and businesses. Issue of home isolation kits which should include oximeter, thermometer and basic medicines, this will ensure only those who require will visit hospitals thereby reducing movement as well as load on hospitals Those who fall ill due to Covid or otherwise or have chronic diseases specially those from BPL families, that require medicinal treatment should be provided with health insurance of Rs 5 lakhs for all kinds of hospitalization and Rs 5,000 for non-hospital treatments based on prescription for the next 2 months Provide a One-time scholarship of Rs 15,000 per child to pay school/ college fees for this year. Please ensure Government Health workers, transport workers, Pourakarmikas and all other government staff are paid fully salaries and on time Increase life insurance amounts for all front line health workers both in government and private sectors

Noting examples of neighboring states, which have announced lockdown only after offering aid packages to the people. Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, J&K and Maharashtra are some states/UTs that have announced lockdown in view of rising COVID cases. Karnataka is one of the worst-hit states by the second wave of COVID, with a daily tally reaching 40,000 and above. A lockdown was imminent.