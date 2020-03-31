Actors are busy posting videos of their cleaning, mopping and cooking during the lockdown, self quartine days and keeping their fans hooked on their social media.

However, Akshay Kumar isn't doing anything of this sort to garner eyeballs. Akshay staying true to his work has gained a momentous appreciation for the roles he has been doing in films and ad films. A few hours ago his new ad film directed by Abhishek Varman (Director of Kalank film) dropped and we must say, this advertisement is a must-watch.

In the advertisement, Akshay plays an army officer, who doesn't want to give leaves, holidays, or advance salary to his maid. The maid serves round roti to 'Khadus' Akshay and he agrees to all the demands laid by the house help.

The advertisement is funny and indeed therapeutic in these dark and gloomy times.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar is the brand ambassador of Fortune, a renowned food FMCG brand.

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. ?? https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is in news for the recent donation that he has done to the PM cares relief fund of whopping 25 crores. And will be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi. Till the lockdown is lifted, let us enjoy Akki in the new ad!