There's no denying the fact that Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was one of the finest TV shows on Indian television. And Maya Sarabhai played by Ratan Pathak Shah was one of the major reasons why we loved the show. Thanks to her quirky sense of humour and charming wit. One can never forget Maya and her constant subtle nok-jhok with her middle-class daughter-in-law Monisha (Rupali Ganguly). Those elite class vs middle-class conversations were the highlights of the show. Never did she fail to correct her family and urge them to speak in a sophisticated and classy manner.

During these COVID-19 and lockdown times, these situations have now become a topic of funny memes and jokes on social media. Typically, "Monisha beta..." memes are trending online with people giving alternative classy terms for regular things or phrases.

Here are some current trending topic related jokes by Maya Sarabhai attacking Monisha Sarabhai that will make you go ROFL!

Don't we know the Dlagona coffee is now trending, everyone is seen making a Dalgona coffee which is actually a'Pheti-Hui coffee? Well, let's not become middle class.

This is how Maya Sarabhai wouls shut us up for saying Pheti Hui Coffee!

Hera Pheri is what Money Heist is to an elite class, couldn't we agree more. How many posts have we seen of people watching Hera Pheri? Every single person has an IG story and FB post as watching money Heist s4. But we love the iconic film Hera Pheri too.

Maya to Monisha on watching Hera Pheri.

Majority of the times we are washing utensils or we can say, bartan dho rahe hai..

This is how Maya teaches Monisha...

Coronavirus is also called COVID-19 and certainly, elite class people coin the virus as the widespread of COVID-19.

It's COVID-19 and not coronavirus

Call it a global Pandemic and not Mahamari: Maya Sarabhai

Working from home is digitally middle class!

Have you all watched Four More Shots Season 2? However, in Maya's world, Sex and City is classy and not the other way round?

Monish Beta: Sex and city deko, Four More Shots Please is so middle class!

Listening to all these jokes are so therapeutic during these tough and hard times. Hope you enjoy more such witty one-liners and reminisce these good old days when Sarabhai vs Sarabhai would air on Tleelsvion.As the show is back for a limited time till the lockdown is lifted we can watch the re-run episodes on our TV.

How we wish Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's returns's with a brand new season.