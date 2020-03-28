The makers of TV shows have been churning out innovative ideas to keep the audience entertained during coronavirus lockdown. Some of them are showing web shows on TV, while some channels are airing Bigg Boss 13. Doordarshan decided to bring back Mahabharta and Ramayana once again for the new generation to view with their family.

If this wasn't enough, Shah Rukh Khan's Circus will also air on Doordarshan from 8 pm on Sunday.

The show was helmed by Aziz Mirza in the 1989 which introduced the world to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The Badshah of Bollywood is back on TV after almost 30 years all thanks to quarantine. The show also featured the likes of Renuka Shahane and actor-director Ashutosh Gowarikar.

Conforming the news official handle of Doordarshan tweeted saying, Shekharan is BACK on @DDNational! Friends, #StayAtHome and watch your favorite @iamsrk''s #Circus - TV Series (1989) - From 28th March at 8 pm on @DDNational" DD National tweeted.

Besides "Circus", Rajit Kapur-starrer detective drama "Byomkesh Bakshi" is also returning to Doordarshan.

"MUST WATCH -#RajitKapur in a role with which he will be associated forever! Detective show #ByomkeshBakshi from 28th March at 11 am only on @DDNational" the broadcaster tweeted.

Based on the famous Bengali sleuth character created by Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay, the show aired on television from 1993 to 1997. It also featured KK Raina as Bakshi''s sidekick Ajit Kumar Banerji.

For the unreversed, Shah Rukh Khan made his TV debut with Fauji and later he became a favorite with Kundan Shah's Circus in 1989.

Right after the news broke out Twitterians can't keep calm as they want SRK's Fauji too.

This is indeed one of the best lockdown therapies as kids of this generation who have just heard about these shows are getting a chance to see it. It feels the time has transcended us to the '90s