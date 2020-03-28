There has been a lot of buzz around what Shah Rukh Khan will be doing next, and which film he will be seen in. While many reports have come out with possible suggestions, most of them have been yet to be confirmed. A new report has emerged about a SRK-Alia Bhatt collaboration on an upcoming Siddharth Anand project.

Shah Rukh Khan to be seen in Siddharth Anand's next with Alia Bhatt

Ever since Zero failed to impress the critics and masses alike, Shah Rukh Khan withdrew himself from the big screen. The Bollywood actor who would at least have one release in a year was suddenly not making any films. Of course, his company run by Gauri Khan backed many unique and interesting projects, but the actor himself wasn't making an appearance as such in a film.

It has been confirmed that the actor will be making a special appearance in Brahmastra, and is most probably working with Raju Hirani on his next film. But, there's still little we know about the projects we can look forward to that will see the star take over the screen.

A recent report said that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Siddharth Anand's next outing after the blockbuster War that starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff last year. The film became a huge hit with the masses and broke many records. Therefore Anand and Shah Rukh Khan coming together would certainly make for an interesting film.

A report in a leading daily said that the untitled project will also feature Alia Bhatt in the lead role alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The two had previously worked on Dear Zindagi in 2016 which went on to become a remarkable success where both their performances were highly praised. This time can we expect something different from the duo?

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, most work in Bollywood has been put on hold indefinitely, perhaps we'll hear more about the project once the storm has passed.