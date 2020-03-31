Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are enjoying self-isolation time with each other. The power couple never fails to treat fans with their daily activities and make sure their fans get an insight into their world of self-quarantine.

Deepika has time and again given us glimpses of how close she is to her parents and sister who stay miles away in Bangalore.

Like a good daughter, she ensures that she makes time for them whenever they require her. Whether it is on special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries or when they were moving their home, the actress always removed time from her busy schedule to be with her family.

Now the recent lockdown due to the pandemic outbreak has put everyone on a stay at home routine, restricting movement and the actress has now been sharing glimpses of how she is managing these days in quarantine.

In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand Deepika in a candid conversation spoke about how she is coping up with lockdown and the first thing she will be doing after the lockdown is lifted.

Plans after lockdown

I probably will go and see my parents because I was actually scheduled to travel to Bangalore to see them. I think that's probably the first thing I'll do which is just go and see them in flesh and blood. And then leave for the schedule of Shakun Batra's film.

Extremely close to her family and an actress who does not shy away from being expressive with emotions when it comes to her close bonds, we can truly relate to when Deepika Padukone says that.

Deepika us busy doing the household chores like a dutiful wife. Cooking, cleaning, mopping and more.

Her Instagram is filled with it!

A fortnight ago, Deepika Padukone remembered her father Prakash Padukone's achievements when he won the All England Championship in London's Wembley Arena 40 years ago. Along with the post, she wrote a heartfelt post.

Pappa,



Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable!



Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication,discipline,determination and years of hard work!



They don’t make you like you anymore...



We love you and are proud of you!



Thank You for being you!❤️ https://t.co/GjMV7lpd59 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 23, 2020

On the work front, Deepika is all set to begin shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled. The actress will also star in the official remake of The Intern which will go on floors next year.