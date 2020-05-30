With the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown nearing its end, the Ministry Of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday, May 30, notified that the lockdown will remain in place in containment zones till June 30. The MHA also issued a fresh set of guidelines for the phased reopening of activities outside containment zones.

As per the Centre's latest order, containment zones will be demarcated by the district authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). With more than 8,000 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus detected in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally has crossed 1,73,000.

Unlock 1: Phased reopening of activities outside containment zones

In the first phase of Unlock 1, religious places, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls will be permitted to reopen from June 8. Separate guidelines will be issued by the Centre in this regard.

The second phase will see the reopening of schools, colleges and coaching centres across the country. The final decision in this matter will be taken in the month of July 2020 after consultations with respective states and Union Territories.