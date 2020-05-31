The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday, May 31, issued orders stating that the lockdown guidelines issued 19 and 24 May will continue to operate in the state till 8 June.

A set of instructions and order issued by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 177 people testing positive for the disease, raising the tally to 2,341, officials said.

Of the new 177 positive cases, 125 were reported in Kashmir while 52 were in Jammu division, a government statement said. Fresh cases were reported in all the 10 districts of Kashmir valley, taking the total tally in the division to 1,853.

The highest number of cases were reported in Barmualla (40) followed by 26 in Srinagar, 19 in Anantnag, 16 in Shopian, 14 in Ramban, 13 in Udhampur, 10 in Budgam, seven in Samba, six each in Kathua and Rajouri.

Read the guidelines here: