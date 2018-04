With growing cases of drug abuse in a village of Saharanpur, where drug menace has gripped majority of youth in the village of Sarsawa, the locals are demanding action or they plan to commit mass suicide.

"The village was prosperous before, but drug has gripped almost all the youth of the village", said a villager. "Nobody is listening to our grievances", he added. "We have issued a Whatsapp number to get information in this regard", said SSP, Babloo Kumar, Saharanpur.