The recent statement of Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh regarding Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists masquerading as The Resistance Front (TRF) extremists authenticated today with recovery of locally manufactured Pakistan and Chinese weapons from eliminated terrorists.

Five terrorists of TRF were eliminated on Tuesday during two back-to-back encounters in south Kashmir's Shopian district. After the killing of five terrorists, the TRF issued a press note with pictures of terrorists with weapons were also circulated.

"Their weapons seem to be post-1947 TT-33/Type 54 pattern pistols, cut town Type 3 AKS-74 pattern rifle, Type 56-1, and a notable Dara-made AKS hybridized with POF G3, drum mag, and carry handle", the statement reads.

Pak supplying Khyber workshop weapons to TRF terrorists

According to experts, weapons recovered from killed terrorists were locally manufactured in Pakistan. The drum magazine on the rifle is usually sourced from Darra Adamkhel Pakistan.

It is for the first time that a Kashmiri terrorist carried a rifle with a drum magazine. Interestingly, the drum magazines are very ancient and haven't been used by terrorists in Kashmir in over two decades.

DGP has recently stated that TRF is a ploy by Pakistan to evade scrutiny. TRF had claimed responsibility for the recent selective and targeted killings in different parts of Kashmir Valley.

TRF is a new terror outfit based in Jammu and Kashmir. It is backed by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and was created in 2019 to escape scrutiny by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and to project Kashmiri terrorism as a resistance movement by Kashmiris.

Five terrorists killed in two encounters

Five local terrorists affiliated with LeT, masquerading as TRF were killed in twin encounters in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday.

According to police, on specific information about the presence of terrorists a joint team of forces launched a search operation in Tulran, Imamsahib, and Feripora area of Shopian district.

In the Tulran encounter three terrorists namely Danish Hussian Dar, Yawar Naikoo, and Mukhtar Shah were killed. Shah was involved in the killing of Bihari Golgappa vendor on October 5.

In the Feripora operation two local terrorists identified as Ubaid Ahmad Dar and Khubaib Ahmad Nengroo were killed.