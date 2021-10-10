A Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist Umar Lala is the brain behind the recent selective killings in the different parts of Kashmir Valley. A resident of Pakistan, Umar Lal is giving directions to the local terrorists to execute targeted killings to create fear and terror among different sections of the society.

While claiming to bust a LeT module of terrorists, masquerading as The Resistance Front (TRF), involved in the recent killing of Mohammad Shafi Lone, police revealed that a Pakistan-based terror handler is involved in executing such incidents in different parts of Kashmir Valley.

Conspiracy behind killing of taxi union leader Shafi Lone unearthed

Police claimed to have unearthed the nefarious conspiracy behind Shahgund killing by arresting four terrorists in North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar, a local news agency reported that the conspiracy behind the civilian's killing in Shahgund Hajin, Bandipora has been unearthed. Police have busted a LeT module by arresting the terrorists and their associates involved in the killing of Mohammed Shafi Lone alias Sonu a resident of Naidkhai, who was president of the local taxi union.

The IGP further said that the killing was carried out at the behest and instruction of LeT handler Lala Umar, a resident of Pakistan. To carry out the nefarious design, a conspiracy was hatched by a LeT module of Shahgund, Hajin area. The module carried out a thorough recce of the target and all his movements were closely watched.

OGW calls Shafi Lone for a meeting before killing

According to police on October 5 evening, one of the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who was known to the victim, called the Shafi Lone for a meeting at Gundboon. At the said place, a detailed trap had been laid by the other terrorists of the module. Once the victim reached the spot, he was swiftly assassinated by the terrorists.

Four terrorists arrested; one still absconding

After the killing of Shafi Lone, who was president of Taxi Union Bandipora, a special team was assigned the job to investigate this sensational case and after thorough human and technical corroboration, the module was busted and four terrorists arrested.

Identities of the arrested persons have been established as Tariq Ahmed Dar alias Tariq Khoucha, Mohammad Shafi Dar, Mudasir Hassan Lone, and Bilal Ahmed Dar alias Sahib Khoucha. However one of the terrorists involved in the shooting identified as Imtiyaz Ahmed Dar alias Kotru is absconding.

In this regard, a case FIR No 76/2021 of PS Hajin u/s 304, 34, 124-B of IPC and 7/27 of IAA has been lodged in PS Hajin and an investigation is underway. Further arrests are expected, police claimed.