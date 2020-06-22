Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president Chirag Paswan has demanded a fair probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Actor-turned-politician Chirag Paswan wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, stating that the late actor was the pride of Bihar and the entire state is seeking justice for him.

Referring to his telephonic conversation with Thackeray a day earlier, Chirag Paswan said, "On behalf of every Bihari, I urge you to conduct a fair inquiry into the matter so that no talented person is victimized in future due to factionalism and nepotism in Bollywood."

The LJP president said that Sushant's kin have pointed to a conspiracy behind his suicide and they believe that he was a victim of the factionalism that flourishes in the Indian film industry. Chirag Paswan said, "Being close to the family of Sushant Singh, I know for sure that he was a hardworking and talented person with a clean heart."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday met the family members of Sushant Singh in Patna. Tiwari, after offering condolences, demanded a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh. Tiwari said the entire film world is shocked by the death of a promising actor. Many questions have arisen over his death.

He said, "A small town actor makes a mark in Bollywood. He faced many crises there. We have all faced these problems. There should be a high-level investigation of what happened to Sushant, who were the people who led him to take such an extreme step, so that such incidents do not happen in future."

Tiwari demanded a CBI inquiry and said that the Maharashtra government should take steps for this. Sushant Singh was found hanging at his Bandra residence by his maid on June 14.