After reconstituting its West Bengal unit on Monday (June 2), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rejigs its leadership in the national capital.

An official statement released by the BJP read, "BJP President JP Nadda has appointed Adesh Kumar Gupta as the Delhi BJP chief. The appointment will come into effect immediately."

Who is Adesh Kumar Gupta?

Adesh Kumar Gupta, former North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor and a sitting council from West Patel Nagar, has been appointed as the new Delhi BJP chief on Tuesday, June 2.

BJP party president JP Nadda appointed Adesh Gupta as the party's Delhi unit president replacing actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari.

The two-time MP and sitting North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari had joined BJP after a 2009 debacle when he fought on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket and lost to the present chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Manoj Tiwari defeated Congress veteran and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit from the North East Delhi constituency by over 360,000 votes.