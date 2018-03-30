Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Liverpool will be without the services of midfielder Emre Can and defender Joe Gomez when they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on March 31.

Can and Gomez were on international duty representing Germany and England respectively. The former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder had an injury setback in the Reds' 5-0 win before the international break.

The 24-year-old returned to the club from Germany camp as he looks to recover from the injury setback. Gomez, on the other hand, suffered an ankle injury in Gareth Southgate's side's international friendly against the Netherlands.

Liverpool manager will be without Can and Gomez when they make a trip to the English capital on Saturday.

"Emre is out for the weekend. [He is] getting better and better and better, much better. Hopefully, he can have a normal session with us on Sunday morning and then should be fine again," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

On Can, the former Borussia Dortmund manager stressed the England international will miss the "next couple of games".

"After the initial shock, we got the best news we could get," Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

"At the moment, it's serious – and serious enough to rule him out for the next couple of games. But I think we will see Joe back on the pitch this season, it's pretty sure, how it looks at the moment.

"He feels much better already but of course we need to be careful. I don't know exactly how long but we hopefully have a lot of games to come and he will be part of a few."

Gomez's injury setback means Klopp is left with Nathaniel Clyne and Trent Alexander-Arnold as the other options in the right-back position. The latter missed England Under-21 international clash against Ukraine, meaning the German manager will have a selection headache for Palace clash.

On a positive note, the former Southampton defender is ready to start against the Eagles over the weekend.

"Clyney is back. He played last week for the U23s. One or two games more would be nice but the situation is like it is. We have Clyney," Liverpool manager explained.

"I said yesterday to the boys that we lost Joe but finally we got Clyney back. He has been back for a few weeks already but he has come closer and closer. He is a very good option."