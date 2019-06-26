Karnataka Police, along with the National Investigation Agency and the fire brigade, recovered two live bombs in Ramanagara district on Wednesday afternoon. The bombs were recovered from a drain.

The bombs were recovered after suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh militant Habibur Rehman alias Sheikh was arrested from Doddaballapur village. During interrogation, he revealed that there were bombs in the area.

According to officials, NIA nabbed Rahman, who hails from West Bengal, on Monday after receiving a credible tip-off. He was living in a rented room at a mosque with his wife and child. "Rahman was planning to set up a pani puri vending business before he was caught," the officials said.

The NIA, along with the police, had launched a search in the 23rd Ward of Tippu Nagar. The retrieval of the bombs elicited fear that there will be more in the vicinity as well as around the city. A high alert has been announced in Ramanagara as a precaution.