Mia Khalifa's latest social media post has got everyone talking. The former adult film star can be seen flaunting her derriere through several pictures and videos. However, it was the style queen's cheeky caption that has caught everyone's attention. In the caption, Mia wrote, "Kali said lil booties matter too and she makes the rules."

What social media said

The post has got over 9 lakh likes so far and thousands of comments. "I'm proud to be a part of Team Lil Booties also," one user wrote. "You're so fit," another one wrote. "Mamacita! team lil booties too," said one social media user. "Queen Mia," commented another social media. "Perfecta," opined a netizen.

Mia's post on Picasso's muse Dora

This comes barely a few weeks after Mia shared a picture of Picasso's Dora Maar. In her post, she had spoken about Picasso's fetish and Dora's pain. Dora's volatility and vehement leftist views on politics were Picasso's muse for the duration of their affair. Her heartbreaking exposure to the Spanish civil war was why Picasso usually depicted her as weeping, and her rage and passion were inspiration for him. She taught Picasso about politics, and surrealism photography, and taught him techniques he never knew," Mia wrote.

She went on to add, "I'm proud of be reminded every day that no matter how much suffering one's endured, and no matter how permanent it may seemingly be, whether that's in the form of scars or an iconic painting who's creator is pedestaled (and I am guilty of building that pedestal), we are bigger than our tribulations and we will not be defined by them or the men that inflicted such pain."