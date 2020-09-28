Conspiracy theorists have long been pointing out alien life is a reality, and they claim that extraterrestrial beings have been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years. Adding up the heat to this theory, conspiracy theorists are now putting forward a CCTV video that shows unknown creatures walking in the night.

Mysterious tiny aliens landed on earth

The video is uploaded on YouTube by a channel named 'Esoteric and Paranormal World'. In the video, apparently captured from Texas, two tiny humanoid creatures can be seen playing like children. The creatures captured in the camera look to be about a foot tall or less.

The footage was later analysed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring. After analysing the creepy clip, Waring assured that these tiny creatures could be extraterrestrial aliens from deep space.

"There are dozens of old UFO landing reports that talk about eyewitnesses seeing small alien creatures, some that move incredibly fast, but none were harmful but were reported to be very mischievous. These creatures in the cam look like they are looking for something. It is very possible that these are two intelligent alien beings and they landed to get a close-up to look at life on Earth for a few minutes. Intelligence is not regulated by size, but by the will of the species to evolve and survive," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Even though followers of Waring are convinced about his explanation, skeptics believe that the creatures spotted in the clip could be most probably squirrels.

Different alien races on earth

Even though there is no concrete evidence of alien existence on earth, conspiracy theorists argue that different types of alien races that include, including greys, reptilians, and draconian used to visit the earth regularly. These conspiracy theorists believe that some of these extraterrestrial species are working together with the US government to develop advanced technologies.