The spread of saffron in Uttar Pradesh continued when a toll plaza on the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway became the latest to receive a paint job.

The BJP government's love for saffron is clearly not a secret, as over the past year several buildings in the state, from the Chief Minister's office to police stations, have all been painted saffron. The colour has gone on to become a defining feature of the state, rivalled only by the ancient city of Jaipur.

Secretariat buildings, dividers, statues, Gomti Nagar police station, Qaiser Bagh police station and the Haj committee office's boundary walls in Lucknow have all been coated in saffron over the last few years.

The opposition though has not taken the saffronisation well, terming it a political ploy of the BJP.

[With inputs from ANI]