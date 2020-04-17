Singer Bob Dylan has released a new song 'I Contain Multitudes' after the Nobel prize winner recently came up with 'Murder Most Foul' song which became Billboard No.1 last week.

The singer in on twitter announced the release of the song with an unusual tweet which read "#today and #tomorrow,

#skeletons and #nudes,

#sparkle and #flash,

#AnneFrank and #IndianaJones,

#fastcars and #fastfood,

#bluejeans and #queens,

#Beethoven and #Chopin,

#life and #death."

The new song is full of cultural references and reportedly takes its name from a famous parenthetical thought in Whitman's 'Song of Myself.'

'Murder Most Foul' single released before 'I Contain Multitudes' was the first original song Dylan made in eight years. The single turned out to be a landmark in the singer-songwriter's career and gained him his first No. 1 song on the Billboard chart.

'Murder Most Foul' is 17-minute song which is a balled on former US President John F Kennedy's assassination.

The last studio release of Dylan's original songs was Tempest in 2012. After then he's released several regular songs, including Shadows in the Night (2015), Fallen Angels (2016), and Triplicate (2017).

Born as Robert Allen Zimmerman, Dylan for more than 50 years, has been a significant figure in popular culture.

In 2016, Dylan won the Nobel Prize in Literature "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition," making him the first musician ever to receive such honour.