In the first leg of his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday met leading US CEOs in Washington. PM Modi started his campaign to welcome more investments and enterprise creation in India with a meeting with wireless technology giant Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon in Washington on Thursday.

PM Modi then held one-on-one meetings with CEOs of software company Adobe, renewable energy company First Solar, arms manufacturer General Atomics, and investment management company Blackstone. It is expected that high-level meetings would pave the way for a big investment in new tech areas that is required to help the country leapfrog to provide its citizens with the next generation of networking services.

Meeting with Qualcomm CEO

PM Modi met Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm. where they discussed investment opportunities offered in India's telecommunications and electronics sector. They also discussed the recently launched Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) as well as developments in the semiconductor supply chain in India. Strategies for building the local innovation ecosystem in India were also discussed.

Meeting Adobe CEO

PM Modi then met Shantanu Narayen, President and CEO of Adobe, where they discussed Adobe's ongoing collaboration and future investment plans in India, all while focusing on India's flagship programme Digital India, and use of emerging technologies in sectors like health, education and R&D.

Meeting with First Solar CEO

PM Modi met with Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar to discuss India's renewable energy landscape, particularly solar energy potential, and our target of 450 GW electricity generation from renewable sources by 2030. Discussions also took place about First Solar's interest in setting up manufacturing facilities in India using their unique thin-film technology by availing the recently launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, as well integrating India into global supply chains, the official statement said.

Meeting with General Atomics Chief Exec

PM Modi met Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation about strengthening the defence technology sector in India. He lauded the recent policy changes to accelerate defence and emerging technology manufacturing and augment capacity building in India.

Meeting with Blackstone CEO

PM Modi met Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackstone, who briefed the Prime Minister about Blackstone's ongoing projects in India, and their interest in further investments in the infrastructure and real estate sectors. They also discussed investment opportunities in India including those under National Infrastructure Pipeline and National Monetisation Pipeline.