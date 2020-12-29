Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No. 1 released on December 25 2020, received backlash from all corners. Coolie No 1 is 45th directorial venture of David Dhawan who also helmed the original, which featured Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, and Kader Khan in the lead roles.

Fans have been expressing displeasure ever since the trailer of the film was released. Soon after the movie dropped, it became the target of memes, backlash and people couldn't understand the illogical sequences, WhatsApp forward jokes and crass acting by Varun and Sara. If this wasn't just enough for the makers to deal with, even IMDB has rated 1.4, which is even lower than the worst-rated IMDB Bollywood movies of all time.

Well, let that sync in for the makers now!

On the contrary Coolie No 1 is the most-watched film on an OTT

Having said that, Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan is the most-watched film on Amazon Prime Video. And it has also managed to top the chart of least-rated Bollywood movies of all time.

Coolie No 1 ranks second and is marginally better than Sadak 2 ( which is released on Disney+ Hotstar in July) at 1.1.

Coolie No 1 is placed just below 2020's Sadak 2 (Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur) with a score of 1.1 on the website. With this, Varun-Sara's Coolie No 1 is currently tied with KRK's Deshdrohi (1.4), while 2013's Himmatwala starring Ajay Devgn is rated at 1.7. Salman Khan's widely-panned Race 3 from 2018 has a rating of 1.9.

Take a look at top 20 lowest-rated films on IMDB.

.Here's how netizens bashed the film on Twitter

Govinda and Karishma after checking IMDb ratings of Coolie No. 1 remake pic.twitter.com/rwUbhYofMQ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 28, 2020

The legendary movie 'himmatwala' has been defeated! Coolie no 1 sets new IMDb record #1.4?? — Aasim Abdullah (@aasimabdullah2) December 28, 2020

Please please do not watch Coolie No. 1. It is so damn bad. I'm surprised it even has a 1.3 rating on IMDB so far. Second worst thing in 2020 after covid-19. Overacting ka dukan #VarunDhawan #CoolieNo1OnPrime — Sanjeet (@sanjeet5594) December 27, 2020

2 minutes silence for those who were saying coolie no. 1 going to be superhit... @HarshSh69487726 ???? IMDb 1.4/10 #ripphysics #CoolieNo1Review pic.twitter.com/Edns8RKNjt — Nikhil Verma (@iamnik0806) December 26, 2020

Varun likes a meme that trolled him and his dad.

It seems Varun Dhawan has taken the backlash in sportingly and is seen liking the memes on social media.

Here's the proof:

what the kids are capable of doing vs what Indian dads make them do. pic.twitter.com/eeIZkq6JKI — Savage (@CutestFunniest) December 26, 2020

One of them had praised Varun Dhawan for his acting skills from the serious thriller 'Badlapur' and comparing it to Coolie No 1 for his overacting, captioning "what the kids are capable of doing vs what Indian dads make them do."