Xiaomi opened its newest Mi Home Experience Store in Delhi on Wednesday, adding to its offline network of two Mi Home Experience Stores in Chennai and Mumbai and 36 Mi Home stores across India. This is the first experience store in Delhi and it is located at Connaught Place.

Xiaomi's Mi Home Experience Store offers a unique offline experience to its fans. The company largely relies on online sales for its smartphones and other products and accessories, but by offering a first-hand experience of its products helps the brand earn consumers' trust.

Xiaomi Mi Home Experience Store not only offers hands-on experience at the products it sells online but also gives a chance for its fans to see what's not available in India. Here's a list of all the uber cool items that Mi Home Experience Store in Delhi has, which will easily convince you to pay a visit when you are in the city.

International Business Times, India correspondent visited the Mi Home Experience Store in Delhi to bring you some exclusive photos of the products in the store.

Here's the list of the products you can find at the Mi Home Experience Store:

Ninebot Mini Mi Smart BP Monitor Mi Body Composition Scale (Rs 1,999) Mi Smart Toothbrush Mi VR headset Mi Smart Sphere camera (24MP) Mi Car Air Purifier Mi Aviator polarised sunglasses Mi Home Thermostat Electric Kettle Mi Electric Scooter Mi Rice Cooker Mi Smart Water Purifier Mi Home Thermostat Electric Kettle Mi Robot Vacuum MI Smart 90 Point Luggage suitcase Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mi Smart Shoes Mi U Nech Pillow Mi TVs, smartphones and more

Speaking about the new store's opening, Manu Kumar Jain, VP of Xiaomi and MD at Xiaomi India, said, "We are delighted to open the first experience store for all our Mi Fans in the national capital of New Delhi. Mi Home Experience Store is an opportunity for us to provide our Mi Fans with the best that we have to offer and in return gain their valuable feedback to continue to delight them with our offerings. We have always given a lot of significance to the feedback that we have received from our users, and this is another step towards that direction."