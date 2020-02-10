Several ministers will lay papers on the table in the Rajya Sabha concerning their departments.

Among them include:

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar,

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju.

Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Arjun Meghwal.

Miniter of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria.

Minister of State for Micro, Small.

Medium Enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan to move motion of election

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan will move a motion of election to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The motion says: "That in pursuance of sub-rule (xxiii) of Rule 1 read with sub-rule (ii) of Rule 15 of the Rules and Regulations of the Indian Council of Medical Research, this House do proceed to elect, in such manner as the Chairman may direct, one Member from amongst the Members of the House to be a member of the Governing Body of the Indian Council of Medical Research."

Apart from that questions entered in separate lists to be asked and answers given.