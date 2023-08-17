Alia Bhatt seems to have given it back to trolls after the Ranbir Kapoor lipstick controversy took over social media. For those unversed, Alia, in an interview revealed that Ranbir Kapoor doesn't like her wearing lipstick and asks her to "wipe it off". She added that he likes her natural lip colour. Many on social media were quick to jump the gun and call Ranbir Kapoor a "controlling" husband.

Alia's AMA session

Some netizens also opined that they could only see 'red flags' and 'toxicity' in Ranbir and Alia's marital world. Soon, Alia held an AMA session and seemed to have given it back to the trolls. When a fan asked, "What's a great way to deal with toxicity and criticism?" Alia Bhatt replied, "Constructive criticism is the best way to grow but words that are meant to hurt you can only (get) hurt if you let them.. No one can take who you are away from you. cultivate a life so full of love and gratitude that toxicity wouldn't even REACH you."

Instagram

Indirect response

When a fan asked Alia Bhatt to name the best thing about Ranbir Kapoor, the Heart of Stone actress shared a cosy picture with the Kapoor lad and wrote, "He is my happy place cause I can be my truest, most authentic self with him." Alia also called Ranbir her most favourite photographer and shared a candid picture clicked by him.

Instagram

Alia's statement that triggered controversy

"After applying the lipstick, I rub it off because, one thing, my husband, when he wasn't my husband, when he was my boyfriend as well, and we used to go out, he used to be like, 'Wipe that off', because he loves the natural colour of my lips," Bhatt had said.