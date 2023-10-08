Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'. Apart from Alia, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The Karan Kojar directorial was loved by audiences and critics alike. And now after the success of the film, Alia is back on the sets and has commenced shooting for 'Jigra'. In this film, Alia has joined hands with Karan Johar. Alia will co-produce 'Jigra' along with Dharma Productions. It will be helmed by Vasan Bala.

Alia Bhatt returns home after shooting for Jigra

On Saturday, the actor was captured by paparazzi as she was snapped at Versova Jetty in Mumbai on October 7 while heading back home after wrapping up the shoot for the day.

Alia Bhatt looked stunning and radiant as she opted for a no-makeup look.

Alia Bhatt opted for an oversized off-white and grey checkered shirt and baby trousers. Adhering to protocols, the actor had double-masked herself while her team also semi-masked. However, the actress who usually interacts with paparazzi photographers and poses for pictures, chose to walk away quickly this time.

Netizens troll Alia for wearing a ripped shirt and mask

As she walked towards her car, photogs captured her. Netizens were unimpressed with Alia's ripped checkered shirt and also trolled the actor for wearing a mask.

A user wrote, "Homeless clothes!!"

Another mentioned, "Lipstick chupa rahi hai from Ranbir's secret account." She is hiding her lipstick from Ranbir Kapoor's secret account).

Alia Bhatt revealed her husband and then-boyfriend used to tell her to wipe her lipstick off

While sharing a beauty reel for Vogue India, Alia Bhatt shared that Ranbir Kapoor used to ask her to 'wipe off' her lipstick because he liked her natural lip shade. The revelation led to massive trolling on social media. Previously, Ranbir was brutally trolled.

On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, Alia shared a series of pictures and mentioned that Ranbir has a secret Instagram account.

Work front

Alia will soon be reuniting with Ranveer Singh for Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Baiju Bawra.

The actress is reportedly headlining the first-ever female-led spy film in YRF's spy universe. Alia also has Farhan Akhtar's three-heroine film, Jee Le Zaraa. Alia will also reunite with hubby Ranbir Kapoor for the second instalment of the Brahmastra franchise, which has been titled Brahmastra Part 2: Dev.

Alia has now started shooting for the film 'Jigra' will release on September 27, 2024.