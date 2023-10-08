Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh set the stage ablaze with their electrifying performance at Doha on Friday night. Their live show in Doha was called Entertainer No. 1.

The entertainment night began with Kiara Advani dancing in glittery red outfits to songs like "Chumma Chumma de de".

But the Kabir Singh duo actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani stole the show with their magical performance. The on-screen couple recreated the magic as Preeti and Kabir as they danced together to Kabir Singh's song, "Kiase Hua". They were joined by actors Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. Videos of their rehearsals are being widely shared online.

Netizens can't stop gushing over Shahid and Kiara's romantic dance

Before the show, Shahid, Varun and Tiger were seen practicing their dance moves along with their crew. Tiger shared glimpses of their rehearsal video on Instagram, and wrote, "A little sneek (sic) peek into our rehearsals...dancing with these two superstars..."

Watch:

Jab We Met actor dacned to conic track Mauja Hi Mauja among other songs.

The other members of this dream team are actor and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani and comedy queen Bharti Singh.

Varun Dhawan also took to Instagram to share pictures from the show. Varun, Tiger, Shahid, Kiara, Rakul and Jacqueline were accompanied by actor and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, comedian and TV host Bharti Singh, and rapper King on the stage.

Taking to Instagram he shared, ""Happy focused faces to take over Doha." He also that he was nervous to share the stage with Shahid. He wrote, "P.s- i made tiger smile #entertainerno1 And I'm nervous to dance next to shahid !!!."

Work front

Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, along with Kartik Aryan. Varun, on the other hand, was seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawal, along with Janhvi Kapoor. Shahid was seen in Amazon Prime Video's Farzi and JioCinema's Bloody Daddy.