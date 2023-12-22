After the spectacular success of the trailer and first song of the Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter, the makers dropped the second song from the film Ishq Jaisa Kuch on Friday. Hrithik and Deepika in the second song look sensuous as they sizzle in beachwear. Needless to say, their screen chemistry is unparalleled.

Deepika-Hrithik's chemistry is on fire in 'Fighter' song

Deepika and Hrithik lock lips while swaying on the beach, the duo add magic and glamour to the scenic beauty in the song. With the captivating visuals with Deepika – Hrithik getting cosy on the beach with the foot-tapping beats the song is a must-have in your playlist.

Hrithik and Deepika flaunt their fit body. Deepika oozes oomph in a bikini while Hrithik goes shirtless and fans can't handle the duo's hotness.

As soon as the song was dropped online. Fans flocked to social media and lauded the duo's chemistry.

Netizens react

A section of netizens compared the song with Besharam Rang.

A user wrote, "How can someone be this stunning I can't understand.."

Another mentioned, "Why does Deepika always look same on every dance and movie ?? Even pathan she looks exactly the same."

Deepika said that she has amazing chemistry with Hrithik Roshan

During the first episode of Koffee With Karan, Deepika had spoken about her chemistry with Hrithik.

At one point, Karan had asked Deepika, "Besides Ranveer, who do you think you have the best chemistry with". To this, Deepika replies, "I think I have amazing chemistry with Hrithik [Roshan] which everyone is going to see." After listening to her answer, Ranveer (again) shows his mimicry skills on the show and we can't even... Of course, he did a Hrithik impression. "Can't wait to see it yaara," he said.

Ranveer had mimicked Hrithik in the last season.

From sensuous chemistry to picturesque location Ishq Jaisa Kuch leaves us wanting for more. The groovy romantic track is sung by Sheykhar, Shilpa Rao, and Mellow D. The lyrics are by Kumaar. 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch,' composed by Vishal and Sheykhar and choreographed by the dynamic duo, Bosco and Caesar.

About Fighter

Anand, also known for War and Pathaan, described Fighter as a labour of love and dedication.

"The teaser launch is an exciting prelude to the spectacle we aim to bring to the screen. It's just a fraction of the drama and intensity that the movie encapsulates. This glimpse hints at the meticulous craft, from the exhilarating aerial sequences to the powerful performances by our talented cast. We're thrilled to unveil this glimpse and set the stage for the thrilling spectacle that awaits audiences on January 25th, 2024," the director said in a statement.

Touted as India's first aerial action magnum opus, Fighter is presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. Helmed by Director Siddharth Anand, who also directed Hrithik in the blockbuster, War, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. Fighter promises to redefine the action genre with its gripping storyline, breathtaking visuals, and stellar performances, a Siddharth Anand hallmark lately.