Captain Lionel Messi will look to lead from the front yet again, as the South American side chase their dream of a World Cup. Having come so close in 2014, can they repeat the feat in Russia? The Argentine team is filled with goal-scorers, but none of them does it as well as Messi. The Barcelona star will be looking to carry his form from Spain to Russia in hopes of the greatest title in football.
Name: Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccitini
Age: 30
Date of Birth: June 24, 1987
Place of Birth: Rosario, Argentina
Position: Right Wing/ Centre Forward
Height: 1.70m
Weight: 72kg
International Caps: 124
International Goals: 64
Shirt Number: 10
Current Club: FC Barcelona
2017/18 Season stats:
- La Liga: 34 goals, 12 assists in 36 games
- Champions League: 6 goals, 2 assists in 10 games
- Copa del Rey: 4 goals, 4 assists in 6 games
Notable Achievements: First player to win 5 Ballon d'Or awards.