Captain Lionel Messi will look to lead from the front yet again, as the South American side chase their dream of a World Cup. Having come so close in 2014, can they repeat the feat in Russia? The Argentine team is filled with goal-scorers, but none of them does it as well as Messi. The Barcelona star will be looking to carry his form from Spain to Russia in hopes of the greatest title in football.

Name: Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccitini

Age: 30

Date of Birth: June 24, 1987

Place of Birth: Rosario, Argentina

Position: Right Wing/ Centre Forward

Height: 1.70m

Weight: 72kg

International Caps: 124

International Goals: 64

Shirt Number: 10

Current Club: FC Barcelona

2017/18 Season stats:

La Liga: 34 goals, 12 assists in 36 games Champions League: 6 goals, 2 assists in 10 games Copa del Rey: 4 goals, 4 assists in 6 games

Notable Achievements: First player to win 5 Ballon d'Or awards.