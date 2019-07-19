The Lion King full movie HD print has reportedly leaked online on several torrent websites hours after its official release. The Hindi-dubbed version of the movie is voiced by Shahrukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan but there are many who would prefer watching it from torrent rather than spending money on tickets.

The Lion King had its worldwide release earlier today but the movie has already become the victim of illegal piracy world. The 720p print and HD-Cam print of the movie is currently available at several torrent websites for illegal downloading and it will directly affect the box-office collection of the movie.

The Lion King is not the latest Disney movie that became the victim of the illegal download world. Movies like Avengers Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home were also leaked online hours after their official release.

That being said, the latest Disney's live-action movie is unaffected by the leak. As per a report by Variety, The Lion King has already crossed $100 million in ticket sales globally — the ticket sales include the pre-booking of the first day as well the pre-booking of the weekend.

As per the extensive report, the remake of the animated classic, in which Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan and his son, Aryan Khan, provided the voice of Mufasa and Simba in the Hindi language, opened in France with $4.8 million. The movie has already debuted in China and since its opening day, it has since collected $72.6 million.

As per moviegoers, The Lion King 2019 movie is estimated to gross $150 this weekend while some estimates show that it could cross $180 million. There are also talks in the media town that the movie will reportedly touch $1 billion marks as it has all the potential to rule at the box-office window.

Even though The Lion King HD print has reportedly leaked on several torrent websites, millions of fans will prefer to watch this remake on the big screen. As we have already mentioned, a lot of effort goes into making such hyper-realistic movies and fans should respect the art of film making.

Directed by Jon Favreau, who previously directed Iron Man and Iron Man 2, The Lion King 2019 features an ensemble voice cast of Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, and others.