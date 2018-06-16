A video of a lioness and three professional World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestlers engaging in a tug of war has gone viral on social media. Viewers were astonished to see a glimpse of the strength these big cats have.

The video was taken in Texas' San Antonio Zoo last month and it shows a nearly three-year-old lion cub, behind a cage, pulling a thick rope with its teeth. On the other end, three wrestlers are seen putting all their might in trying to move the baby lioness an inch.

In the clip, posted online on Facebook by San Antonio Zoo, the crowd is also seen cheering. In the end, one of the wrestlers is heard saying "She's not moving," before giving up.

The video gained traction after being posted by Twitter user Nick Squires on June 14 with a caption "Your daily reminder that you are not a predator". The video on Twitter was viewed more than 5.53 million times and garnered over 244,000 likes, at the time of writing the article.

However, one user writes: "And yet, it is the Lion who is in a cage..."

"No, that Lion is in a cage thousands of miles away from its native habitat so we can mercilessly exploit it for the sole purpose of entertainment. Name one other species who can do that or even one that can capture and hold another animal without killing it."

According to National Geographic, lions have a generate around 1,000 pounds per square inch (psi), (4,450 newtons) of bite force. To put that in perspective, humans tear into a steak with 150 to 200 psi (890 newtons) and the world's champion chompers saltwater crocodiles have a bite strength of 3,700 (psi) or 16,460 newtons.

Check out the video here: