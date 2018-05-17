Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat suffered a miscarriage but she proudly flaunted her post-miscarriage body on Instagram in lingerie-clad pictures.

In a series of posts, Sofia asserted that every woman should love her body in every phase of life. Admitting that she has gained weight and has a belly now due to the miscarriage, she added that she is loving her new "curves". However, the model turned nun said that she is trying to shed some weight.

In one picture in which she flaunted her belly, Sofia expressed sadness at losing her unborn baby but asserted that her body has taken a lot of toll.

"My body after miscarriage..I do love my beautiful body for all it has gone through..expecting a child..then losing it...then being a shape I had never been..remembering that it is this shape because of losing a baby...but I still love it..I do..because my body has done so much for me every day.. [sic]," she captioned the photo.

Apart from lingerie-clad pictures, Sofia also shared a video in which she is seen narrating how women get judged on their shapes, and asked female folk to ignore such negativity, and continue loving their bodies.

"So far I have lost half a stone..3 kilos..i am doing it naturally and healthy. It has taken 2 weeks. I am happy with my body now. I weigh 11 stone. ( some media have reported me at 115lbs!!! That is rubbish.. I am 154 pounds right now and that is perfectly ok..it is great) I used to weigh 9st 8. But I do love my new shape..my butt is actually 4 inches bigger than usual..my jeans are not fitting .. but hey..I am curvier. I Love my body at every phase and respect it at every phase..I love my cellulite..I love my belly..I love it all..Loving it makes you look after yourself more. If my body wants to stay at this weight..so be it..but I am back eating healthy and working out..which I stopped because of the pregnancy.

"Womens bodies go through so much. I honour every woman because you have had to put up with so much scrutiny..judging yourself..being judged! You were not meant to all look the same..be you...be you in every way you want...I was a nun..they critisized me..I was an actress..they critisized me..I was skinny..they critisized me..I was wearing a bikini..they critisized me..but you know what...they do not matter! They are full of so much self loathing they project it out..so ignore them! After having a miscarriage and pushing out my lying partner..I feel like I can breathe again..and honour everything I have been through..as the strong yet gentle and loving and incredible woman I AM. So here is to all of those women out there who have gone through heartache..misscarriage and being judged! Be what ever you are NOW! Love and honour it!!! [sic]," she captioned the video.

Sofia was recently in news for kicking her husband Vlad Stanescu out of her house for allegedly conning her and making big lies to her.