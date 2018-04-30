Model turned nun Sofia Hayat has got separated from her husband Vlad Stanescu. In an Instagram post, Sofia announced her separation, calling Vlad a liar, who "tried to rape her of all that she is".

In a long post on social media, the former Bigg Boss contestant accused Vlad, who was believed to be an interior designer, of lying to her about a lot of important things. She even said that she has thrown her husband out of her house and her life.

Read the full post here:

"You said you were an interior designer who designed palaces...YOU LIED...infact..you were in debt..You said you loved me..YOU LIED..love does not lie or steal..I paid for our sacred Union..I paid for the bills and I paid for our food and clothes..and yet..you wanted to steal more...you wanted everything I had...I met you..you were working in a shop..but I did not care..I still loved you. Everybody warned me not to be with someone who had no home or money..but..I did not listen..I believed in love..but you proved me wrong. So I pushed you out of my home and my life... I have learnt a lesson..that I will never be with anyone again who is not my equal. Who does not give back....He who is honoured to stand by my side...will be my equal..will inspire..create..love and know no darkness.

"I allowed my light to shine through you..now you will stay in the darkness that you are.

The devil came to me disguised with the face of an angel..and tried to rape me of all that I am..but the sacred Mother is the All and can see the wrong. My power is truth, love and the love for my creation..for all that is good comes from me.

There is one creator..Mother..Mata..Sekhmet..Allah Maa..Mary..and one power...LOVE. Anything else..ceases to exist. Now. [sic]"

Sofia made some other posts as well, revealing about her separation.

Sofia had married Vlad just months after claiming to have become a nun and withdrawn from all worldly pleasures including marriage and sex. The duo had a beautiful Egyptian wedding ceremony last year, following which she and her Romanian husband had an Indian marriage in a temple.

Nonetheless, things have turned ugly between Sofia and Vlad, and looks like this might end up in a divorce.