It was around a few days back that former MP and BJP leader Vijay Sankeshwar recommended lime juice inhalation to defend against Covid infection. The BJP leader outlandishly claimed that lime juice inhalation is the best remedy for oxygen scarcity, and he added that it is the best home remedy for complications associated with coronavirus infection. And now, a teacher named Basavraj has lost his life after he tried lime juice inhalation to protect himself from Covid.

Lime juice infection and Covid

Basavraj who works as a teacher in Sindhanur taluk recently tried lime juice inhalation after hearing the recommendation made by Vijay Sankeshwar. The teacher bought a lemon from a nearby shop and poured the juice into his nasal holes. Soon, Basavraj started vomiting and developed shortness of breath.

Basavraj was soon taken to the hospital, but he died after vomiting multiple times. Raichur Primary School Teachers Association President Nandhish has now urged the authorities to take action against people who are responsible for Basavraj's death. However, Sankeshwar revealed that Basavraj has died due to variations in blood pressure, and claimed that lime juice inhalation is not the cause of his death.

Complaint lodged against Vijay Sankeshwar

In the meantime, lawyer and RTI activist Bheemagouda Paragonda has sent a complaint against Sankeshwar to the chief secretary for misleading the public on the epidemic, in violation of rules and regulations. In the complaint, Bheemagouda alleged that Sankeshwar was responsible for the death of Basavaraj who died after trying the coronavirus home remedy recommended by the BJP leader.

Bheemagouda also requested authorities to take a suo motu case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code and some sections of the Disaster Management Act against Sankeshwar. The lawyer also urged Sankeshwar to pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family members of Basavraj.