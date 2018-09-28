Director Prasobh Vijayan's Malayalam movie Lilli starring Samyukta Menon, Aryan Krishna Menon and Kannan Nayar has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Lilli is a thriller movie and debutant Prasobh Vijayan has written the script and dialogues for the film, which has been produced by Mukesh R Mehta and C V Sarathi under the banner of E 4 Experiments. The film has received an A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 1.31 hours.

Lilli movie story: The movie is about a pregnant woman (Samyukta Menon), who is abduct and harassed by a gang of sadistic men. How she rides against all odds and escape from their clutches forms the crux of the story. It is a different kind of experimental film that is high on violent quotient.

Lilli movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' reaction to the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience's response

#Lilli is a brutal, gore drama which doesn't show any sympathy on the audience in terms of treatment. A simple plot narrated bluntly with a committed performance from Samyukta. Worth..! #Lilli is surely not for the faint hearted. But for others it is a moving film made at a perfect length of harldy 90 minutes which these kind of films deserves. #Lilli on the downside few characters have loose ends like the one who comes into the protagonists plot in between his run from the cops and the dialogues and the delivery at times should have been better. #Lilli : There is an overdose of violence but that is where the team finds its uniqueness from other thrillers with simple premise like this. #Lilli : Technical side is alright with the photography nature being on simple side and the bgm's are adequate.

#Lilli will be forever remembered for its atmost perfectionism in the making by the debutant #Prasobh and top notch & impeccable performances from the cast..!! Take a bow #Samyuktha Salutes @e4echennai @cvsarathi for their courage to produce this.. #E4experiments

#Lilli Review : A Wafer Thin Plot Presented In A Brilliant Way With Heavy Dose Of Violence Not Recommended To All Because Of The Way They Presented The Story. #SamyukthaMenon Nailed It With Her Bold Act Overall One Of The Finest Survival Thrillers In Mollywood

Debutant PrasobhVijayans' #Lilli is one of the most violentmovies evermade in the history of malayalamcinema An intensedrama with strong feministcontent backed by topnotch perfo frm #samyukthamenon With a runningtime of nearly 90mts,it is one of the shortest movies evr made 4/5

