It was a finale of word mix-ups and Trump truly made it grand. By his standards, we mean. Although it's a tough call, but The President's most popular made-up word to date has been the record-breaking covfefe, but 'Little Pimp' is head and shoulders above Tim Apple. PS; By covfefe he meant coverage, not coffee.

Lil Pimp?

Ahead of the final polling day, during a rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Michigan, President Trump refers to rapper Lil Pump as 'Little Pimp' while introducing him.

"I love you sound and I love you music. Speaking of sound, music and other things, one of the big superstars of the world, Little Pimp. There he is..." Trump can be clearly heard, and seen pointing towards the American singer, songwriter and rapper amongst the crowd before bringing him up on the stage.

Although there is an immediate effort at damage control in the next sentence when Trump adds, "How is it going, you want to come up here and say something. Little Pump c'mon up here."

But that bit is muzzled in the noise of the crowd and in the video now gone viral. The Gucci Gang rapper has been one of the vocal supporters of Donald Trump during the election campaign. At the rally, he asks the crowd not to vote for Democratic challenger 'sleepy Joe'. He also appeared totally unaffected by Trump's gaffe.

Donald Trump really called Lil Pump “Little Pimp” ??? pic.twitter.com/i3freR9jLZ — Mexican Rug Dealer (@DealinRugs) November 3, 2020

Social media's age-old love for word mix-ups and mispronunciations extended to Trump's latest vocal blunder as well. Since the rapper's introduction turns out to be both inappropriate and embarrassing; it was a busy day for the memers. The fact that Donald Trump jumbles up the name while introducing the rapper who is actually supporting his candidature, was enough for the trollers to name call Lil Pump himself as well.

"Of all the people in the world, this guy brings in Lil Pump?" questioned a user.

"The quality of his celebrity supporters is like who you would end up with on a season of Celebrity Apprentice, if you took it off NBC, cut the budhet to $5k/episode," remarked another.

Some rapper or something named "Little Pump" is at the rally and I'm pretty sure President Trump just called him "Little Pimp" but he still came up on stage and told everyone not to vote for Sleepy Joe ? — VOTE TRUMP TO SAVE AMERICA (@K_ovfefe3) November 3, 2020