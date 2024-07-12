In a tragic turn of events, the state of Bihar in India was struck by a series of lightning strikes on July 12, 2024, resulting in the loss of 25 lives and leaving 39 others injured. The calamity, which spanned across several districts, has left the state in a state of shock and mourning. The Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, expressed his condolences for the victims of this unfortunate incident. In a bid to provide some relief to the bereaved families, he directed officials to provide an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to each of the families of the deceased.

This gesture, while it cannot compensate for the loss of life, is a significant step towards providing financial support to the affected families in their time of need. The districts that bore the brunt of this disaster include Madhubani, Aurangabad, Supaul, Nalanda, Lakhisarai, and Patna. In Madhubani, five lives were lost, while Aurangabad saw four fatalities. Supaul and Nalanda each reported three deaths, while Lakhisarai and Patna each lost two residents.

The Toll and the Aftermath

The remaining fatalities were spread across Begusarai, Jamui, Gopalganj, Rohtas, Samastipur, and Purnea, with each district reporting one death. The Bihar State Disaster Management Authority has reported that the death toll due to lightning strikes in July alone stands at 50. This figure, however, is unofficial and the actual number may be higher. The Authority has urged residents to exercise caution in the coming days as the weather forecast predicts continued heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes in several districts of Bihar.

The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in many areas, including the state capital, Patna. An 'Orange Alert' has been issued for the districts of Kishanganj and Araria, indicating the possibility of severe weather conditions. In a related incident on the same day, 22 students in Barka Gaon Village, under the jurisdiction of the Tarari police station, were injured when lightning struck a palm tree near their classrooms. They were immediately rushed to Sadar Hospital Arrah for treatment.

Rainfall and Historical Precedence

In other districts, 17 more people sustained burn injuries due to lightning strikes. The weather department recorded significant rainfall across various districts. The Bahadurganj block in Kishanganj District received the highest rainfall at 112.2 mm. Other areas such as Triveni block, Gaunaha, Lauriya in West Champaran District, Sahebpur Kamal of Begusarai, Narpatganj of Araria, Siwan, Narpatganj of Supaul, Sanjhauli of Rohtas, and Suryagarha of Lakhisarai also reported substantial rainfall.

Historically, Bihar has been prone to such weather-related disasters. In 2019, a similar incident occurred where lightning strikes claimed 83 lives in a single day. The state government had then also announced compensation for the families of the victims. The recurrence of such incidents highlights the need for better disaster management strategies and public awareness programs to safeguard against such natural calamities.

In conclusion, the recent lightning strikes in Bihar have once again brought to the fore the urgent need for effective disaster management and preparedness. As the state grapples with the aftermath of this tragedy, it is crucial that residents heed the warnings issued by the authorities and take necessary precautions to stay safe. The loss of life is a stark reminder of the power of nature and the importance of being prepared for such unpredictable events.