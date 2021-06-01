J&K LG Manoj Sinha is leading by example while ensuring a citizen-friendly administration and bringing policies that bring about change for the welfare of the people, in this case, that of a 6-year-old. After a video of a young girl from Kashmir went viral on social media, where she's complaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the consecutive classes and homework burden. Sinha took note of the viral video and made sure the little one's request doesn't go unanswered.

The video has been viewed over 400,000 times on Twitter and people are in awe of the young girl, who in an innocent tone, complains to PM Modi about the homework.

"Greeting Modi Saab (PM Modi), I am six-year-old and I am telling about the Zoom classes. Why the kids who are just six-year-old are burdened by their teachers with so much homework? When I wake up my classes take place from 10 am to 2 pm. One is English, one is Maths, one is Urdu, then EVS, and then Computer (sic)," the young Kashmiri girl can be heard saying in the viral video.

Many netizens said they could relate with the young girl and called for a change in the current education system.

New policy in 48 hours

Luckily, the video landed in the right place. Manoj Sinha, too, was in awe of the video, but he did more than just complement the little one. He directed the school education department in the valley to come up with a policy to reduce the homework burden on school kids.

"Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss," Sinha wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Watch the video below: