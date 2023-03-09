Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away, aged 66. As per reports, the actor breathed his last on Thursday morning. His close friend and actor-colleague Anupam Kher cited the cause of Satish'suntimely demise as a heart attack.

Satish Kaushik died after suffering a heart attack in the NCR. His body is at the Fortis hospital, Gurugram, and will be brought to Mumbai after postmortem.

According to Kher, Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness.

Anupam Kher said, "He felt uneasy and he told the driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am"

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! ??? pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Kaushik was visiting someone in Gurugram when his health deteriorated and he suffered a heart attack in a car. Kher wrote in his tribute, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Satish Kaushik's body of work

He was an alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron", "Mr India", "Deewana Mastana", and "Udta Punjab".

Known for his comic timing, Kaushik was also a director. His most popular films as a filmmaker are Salman Khan starrer "Tere Naam" and "Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai", starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. He wrote dialogues for Kundan Shah's comedy classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983).

Born on 13 April 1956 in Mahendragarh in Haryana, Satish graduated from Kirori Mal College in Delhi in 1972.

Satish Kaushik was hale and hearty in Holi

Satish Kaushik's last post on his official Twitter account was a series of pictures from the annual Holi celebrations organised by noted lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar on March 7 in Mumbai.

Satish wrote, "Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi.. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha .. wishing Happy Holi to everyone #friendship #festival #Holi2023 #colors," he wrote.

Celebs pay heartfelt condolences

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who worked with Kaushik in her upcoming film "Emergency", remembered the actor as a "kind and genuine man".

Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti ? pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023

"Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti," she tweeted.

Can’t believe you are gone. Your hearty laugh still rings in my ears. Thank you for being a kind and generous co actor, thank you for being a silent teacher. You will be missed, your legacy will live on in our hearts. #SatishKaushik ji #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/JpZ6K2ETkr — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 9, 2023

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor, director and writer Satish Kaushik Ji. His contribution to Indian cinema, artistic creations and performances will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 9, 2023

Kausik was 66. He is survived by wife and daughter.