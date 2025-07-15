Popular actor Aasif Khan, best known for his performances in web series like Panchayat, experienced a health emergency a few days ago after suffering a heart attack. The 34-year-old actor is currently admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. According to reports, his condition is now stable, and he is expected to be discharged soon.

Shortly after being hospitalised, Aasif shared a health update on his Instagram Stories, posting a photo from his hospital bed. He wrote, "Realising after watching this for the past 36 hours. Life is short, don't take one day for granted. Everything can change in a moment. Be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is more important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift, and we are blessed."

In another note on his Stories, he provided a further update and expressed gratitude for the support he received. He said, "Over the past few hours, I've been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalisation. I'm grateful to share that I'm now on the road to recovery and feeling much better. I truly appreciate all the love, concern, and well-wishes. Your support means the world to me. I'll be back very soon. Until then, thank you for keeping me in your thoughts." (accompanied by red heart and folded hands emojis)

Heart Attacks: Symptoms and Causes

According to the Mayo Clinic, a heart attack, also known as a myocardial infarction, occurs when blood flow to a part of the heart is blocked, usually due to a buildup of cholesterol and other substances in the arteries. These blockages can rupture and form clots, cutting off circulation and damaging heart tissue. Common symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, nausea, or discomfort in the upper body.

Prompt medical attention is critical. If someone suspects a heart attack, they should immediately contact emergency services, as swift treatment can save lives and limit heart damage.

Work Front

In Panchayat, Aasif Khan is known for his portrayal of Ganesh, popularly known as Damaji.The show also stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta.

He was also recently seen in the horror-comedy The Bhootnii, where he appeared alongside Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Aasif played the role of Nasir, a quirky villager, bringing a unique blend of humour and suspense to the film. The movie also featured Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, and Beyounick.