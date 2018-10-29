A near-death experience (NDE) testimonial shared by a man named Dan M is now the hottest debating point among spiritualists and medical experts. The man who shared his experience on the NDERF (Near Death Experience Research Foundation) website claims to have seen a beautiful light after he was pronounced clinically dead due to a heart attack.

NDE: A pleasant and unforgettable experience

On the testimonial, Dan revealed that the light he saw was like a magnet, and it was continuously drawing him on to it. He also added that the NDE he faced was the most beautiful experience in his life.

"I saw a brilliant and beautiful light drawing me towards it. I tried to go toward the light but was unable to move toward it. There was no frustration on my part. I continued to try to reach the light. It was like a magnet drawing me in but I was not able to get as close as I wanted. In my mind, it seemed a long time had passed for me. There were no people, nor any visions of people. All I can say is that it was the most beautiful experience of my life," wrote Dan on the NDERF website.

Dan also added that he felt immense joy and exhilaration during the near-death experience. The victim also recollected that he had no fear but utmost calmness during the event.

"I remember the experience more accurately than other life events that occurred around the time of the experience. This event is a powerful memory. It seems more than a memory because it is like an imprint on my mind," added Dan.

What causes NDE? Scientific explanation

Even though most of the spiritualists consider NDE as a strong proof of an afterlife, medical experts claim that it is the survival technique of the brain which is resulting in these visual hallucinations. Neurologists claim that near-death experience is a phenomenon which is usually caused due to imbalanced multi-sensory integration that mostly occurs during life-threatening events.

It should be also noted that hypoxia or anoxia will be quite common among NDE victims due to the less supply of oxygen to the brain. In these times, the human brain will try its best to adjust to the current adverse condition, which is finally resulting in a feeling of calmness and visual hallucinations.

Dr Sam Parnia, director of critical care and resuscitation research at NYU Langone School of Medicine in New York City recently said that death is something which does not have to be limited to philosophy and religion, but it can be explored through science.