An obituary of a 93-year-old woman included one specific request for her mourners and it was 'Do not vote for Donald Trump'. Georgia May Adkins, of Inver Grove Heights, died of a stroke on Sept. 28 at United Hospital in St. Paul.

Apart from how she wanted to be cremated and then honoured with an Oct. 16 service at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in West St. Paul under COVID-19 protocols, she had another request that left the internet amazed.

Her obit read, "In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump." Adkins obituary had gone viral on social media after it was shared on Facebook.

We got you covered Georgia: Netizens honour Georgia's last request

After which comments like "We got you covered Georgia!" and "What a peach!" started pouring in calling her a wise and wonderful woman.

On Facebook, a grandchild, Amber Westman, joined in on one of the conversations and said her grandmother was "fierce everyday and remains so through her legacy!"

Adkins was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Thomas Adkins, and her first husband, Edward Donald Wille, as well as a sister, son, daughter and stepdaughter. She is survived by three daughters, a son, two stepdaughters, 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.