On Wednesday, Liam Payne's girlfriend and popular influencer Kate Cassidy took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the singer. This is the first time that Kate has officially spoken about the One Direction singer after his tragic death. Liam passed away on October 16, 2024, after falling from the third floor of a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina at the age of 31.

According to sources, Kate and Liam had been together for around 2 years. Reminiscing their relationship, the influencer wrote "I don't even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can't put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you've had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now. You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone-millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved."

She further went on to add, " You are because I can't say were-my best friend, the love of my life, and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did. Your energy was contagious, lighting up every room you walked into. None of this feels real, and I can't wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here. I'm struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side. Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things."

In the heartfelt letter, she then went on to reveal that Liam had manifested that they would get married within a year. "I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, "Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444." Liam, I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned," wrote Cassidy.

Kate was with Liam in Argentina before the tragedy happened and had also attended a concert by Liam's former bandmate Niall Horan. However, a few days before Liam's death, Cassidy posted on her Instagram about leaving the country solo.

The death of the 31-year-old singer has left his fans and followers in utter shock. Based on the preliminary autopsy report, it can be said that even though he was alone at the time of the incident, traces of drugs have been found in his system.