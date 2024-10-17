The nation is mourning the loss of former One Direction singer Liam Payne's untimely demise. The popular singer passed away on Wednesday. Ever since the news of the boy band singer's death news broke. tributes have been pouring in for the British singer. Fans and his friends from fraternity have penned emotional notes for the singer.

As per several reports, Liam Payne, 31, died after accidentally falling from the third story of an internal courtyard at the CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.A report also revealed that Liam Payne's 'erratic behaviour' before his death was a cause of concern for the hotel authorities.

According to local authorities, a call was made to emergency services by the hotel manager saying a man was behaving aggressively and may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

An international agency reportedly claims that, as per eyewitness, Liam Payne had smashed his laptop in the hotel lobby before being escorted back to his room.

The claim

Hours after Liam Payne's death, the internet was filled with conspiracy theories and misinformation surrounding Liam's death.

Several photos and images of Liam's room have gone viral. The viral photos show Liam Payne's destroyed hotel room.

Some of the photos show powdery substances all over the bathroom sink, with a cigarette lighter lying around.

Another photo taken supposedly in Liam Payne's hotel room shows numerous items scattered around the room, including candles, aluminium foil, a Dove soap container, a burnt soda can top, and more.

Amid these viral images, a video that has surfaced on social media shows a man falling from a building and people on the streets screaming. In the clip, the man was wearing a grey t-shirt. That's the same T-shirt, which Liam wore in Argentina before his death.

A user on X shared that the hotel where Liam stayed has been cordoned off and security is heightened. The post read, "Mutual friend is in Argentina at the same hotel as Liam Payne and she said he just jumped off his balcony????? There are ambulances everywhere and things are nuts. I sincerely hope he's okay if this actually happened. Holy smokes dude!!!!"

In no time, netizens concluded that the viral video showing a man jumping from a building was Liam.

Fact check

International Business Times reviewed the claims and footage going viral on social media. The truth is, the man who jumped off a building is not Liam.

The footage of a man falling from his apartment in Mexico City dates back to 2023. The man jumped from his bedroom window after a fire broke out in his apartment and was subsequently taken to hospital, as reported in local media at the time.

After reviewing the facts, International Business Times has arrived at the conclusion that the video of a man jumping off a building is unrelated to Liam Payne.

Claim reviewed : Liam Payne jumps off building, caught on camera; video goes viral Claimed By : Social Media . Fact Check : False

