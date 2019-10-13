Liam Hemsworth seems to be moving from ex Miley Cyrus. Apparently, Liam Hemsworth is making it clear his ex Miley Cyrus isn't the only one having fun, seen gleefully packing on the PDA with fellow Aussie Maddison Brown.

And it looks like Brown has had an eye on Mr. Hemsworth for quite some time, according to a juicy NSFW clip unearthed by TMZ.

Maddison Brown, boldly admitted she would love to 'f***' either Liam or Chris Hemsworth while playing a game of F, Marry, Kill during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show with actress Liz Gillies back in June.

That is quite the confession, and one we think Liam Hemsworth might be glad to hear, but he might also be a little weirded out.

Liam Hemsworth split from Miley Cyrus after the latter was spotted making out with Kaitlynn Carter. Miley then broke up with Kaitlynn and moved on to Cody Simpson. The star Miley and Cody were snapped smooching during a cozy lunch date at health food restaurant Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles.

Miley Cyrus released a statement announcing her separation from Liam Hemsworth after pictures surfaced, that showed Miley getting intimate with Kaitlynn Carter. However, reportedly, the 26-year-old pop singer fiercely insisted that she has never cheated on the Hunger Games actor.

Miley began: 'I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide.'

The Malibu crooner then went on to say that it was no secret that she was into partying in her teens and early 20's. She confessed to having smoked, advocated for weed, and even experimenting with drugs.

Perhaps, Miley wants to go back to that life, or maybe she wants to recover on her own. And it looks like Liam Hemswoth is trying to recover from his previous relationship too. We wish him well.