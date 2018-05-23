South Korean consumer electronics giant LG unveiled the new Q series –Q7, Q7 plus and Q Alpha phones.

All three LG Q7 mid-range series phones share same design language with certain key features of the flagship G7 ThinQ but differ in terms of internal hardware.

The phones come with a 5.5-inch FHD+ FullVision 18:9 aspect ratio display and have a thin-bezel and a highly durable body.

The handset, which boasts military-level-durability MIL-STD-810G certification, is capable of handling a wide range of environment conditions that include: low pressure for altitude testing; exposure to high and low temperatures plus temperature shock (both operating and in storage); rain (including wind blown and freezing rain); humidity, fungus, salt fog for rust testing; sand and dust exposure; explosive atmosphere; leakage; acidic atmosphere, acceleration; shock and transport shock; gunfire vibration; and random vibration.

The LG Q7 features a 5MP front camera with a 100-degree Super Wide Angle Lens, the Portrait mode that allows users to take selfies with blurred backgrounds for a bokeh effect. On the back, it comes with a 16MP/13MP snapper.

The Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and is 23 percent faster than traditional autofocus, the company claims.

LG has incorporated Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based camera app with QLens. It uses the image recognition capabilities of the AI technology to help improve online shopping experience with QR codes. This allows users to match images of food, fashion, celebrities, and landmarks to retrieve detailed information about the subjects.

Under-the-hood, LG Q7 series features octa-core processor, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB via microSD card) and a 3,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick charge, which enable the battery to power up from zero to 50 percent within 30 minutes of charging.

Though the company has not revealed the release date of the LG Q7 series, they will be hosting local launches in multiple markets in coming weeks.

Key specifications of LG Q7 series:

Model LG Q7+ LG Q7 LG Q7 Alpha Display 5.5-inch full HD+ FullVision display Aspect ratio: 18:9

Pixel density: 442 ppi (pixels per inch 5.5-inch full HD+ FullVision display Aspect ratio: 18:9

Pixel density: 442 ppi (pixels per inch 5.5-inch full HD+ FullVision display Aspect ratio: 18:9

Pixel density: 442 ppi (pixels per inch OS Android Oreo Android Oreo Android Oreo Processor 1.5GHz octa-core/1.8GHz octa-core 1.5GHz octa-core/1.8GHz octa-core 1.5GHz octa-core/1.8GHz octa-core RAM 4GB 3GB 3GB Storage 64GB + up to 2TB via microSD card 32GB + up to 2TB via microSD card 32GB + up to 2TB via microSD card Camera Rear: 16MP with PDAF

16MP with PDAF Front: 8MP or 5MP (Super Wide Angle 5MP only) Rear: 13MP with PDAF

13MP with PDAF Front: 8MP or 5MP (Super Wide Angle 5MP only) Rear: 13MP with PDAF

13MP with PDAF Front: 8MP or 5MP (Super Wide Angle 5MP only) Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 3,000mAh Network 4G-LTE 4G-LTE 4G-LTE Add-ons Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0/ Fingerprint Scanner / QLens / Hi-Fi Quad DAC (Q7+) / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / Google Assistant / Face Recognition / Smart Rear Key / Fast Charging / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / Portrait Mode / Flash Jump Cut / Music Flash / Timer Helper / FM Radio Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0/ Fingerprint Scanner / QLens / Hi-Fi Quad DAC (Q7+) / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / Google Assistant / Face Recognition / Smart Rear Key / Fast Charging / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / Portrait Mode / Flash Jump Cut / Music Flash / Timer Helper / FM Radio Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0/ Fingerprint Scanner / QLens / Hi-Fi Quad DAC (Q7+) / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / Google Assistant / Face Recognition / Smart Rear Key / Fast Charging / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / Portrait Mode / Flash Jump Cut / Music Flash / Timer Helper / FM Radio Dimensions 143.8 x 69.3 x 8.4 mm 143.8 x 69.3 x 8.4 mm 143.8 x 69.3 x 8.4 mm Weight 145g 145g 145g Colours Aurora Black / Moroccan Blue / Lavender Violet Aurora Black / Moroccan Blue / Lavender Violet Moroccan Blue

